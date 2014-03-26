CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances on U.S. data, Ukraine relief

* TSX rises 20.99 points, or 0.15 percent, to 14,320.90 * Eight of 10 main index sectors advance * Pembina Pipeline jumps after being added to S&P/TSX 60 index By John Tilak TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday, led by gains in the energy and financial sectors as bullish U.S. economic data and an easing of tensions over Ukraine helped support sentiment. Data showed a rebound in orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in February, with shipments showing strength after two straight months of declines. Investors, who have been plagued in recent weeks by fears the situation in Ukraine could spiral out of control, were appreciating the calm after Russia and the West appeared to draw a line in the crisis. The Toronto market gained for a second straight session and is up about 5 percent this year. "The markets are fighting their fight. It's an arm wrestle between earnings and worries, and earnings continue to win," said Barry Schwartz, vice president and portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "We believe we are at the beginning stages of a multi-year recovery in North America," he added. "There are a number of reasonably priced Canadian companies across the board." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,320.90. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, rose 0.2 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada advancing 0.4 percent to C$72.99. Energy shares, which received a boost from higher U.S. crude oil prices, climbed 0.3 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 0.4 percent to C$41.89, and Enbridge Inc added 0.5 percent to C$50.03. A decline in the materials sector, which includes mining stocks, helped limit the index's gains. Goldcorp Inc shed 2.5 percent to C$27.78. Turquoise Hill dropped 2.9 percent, to C$3.71, after technical problems hurt first-quarter production at the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. Turquoise Hill owns a majority interest in Oyu Tolgoi and is controlled by Rio Tinto . In other corporate news, Pembina Pipeline jumped as much as 4.6 percent, hitting a 52-week high, after being added to the S&P/TSX 60 index late on Tuesday. "There's no hype to Pembina Pipeline. It's a real company that delivers the goods," said Schwartz, whose Baskin Financial owns the stock. "What I care about is owning companies that provide products and services that we cannot live without, and Pembina Pipeline is one of them." (Editing by Chris Reese)