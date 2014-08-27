版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends little changed as resource shares weigh

TORONTO, Aug 27 Canada's main stock index ended
near flat on Wednesday as weakness in energy and materials
shares was offset by a gain in National Bank of Canada 
after the lender reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 16.56 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,602.65.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
