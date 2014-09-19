版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower, on track for 0.7 pct weekly decline

TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Friday, hurt by moderate declines across a broad
selection of sectors led by heavyweight resource and financial
stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 36.90 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,428.64
shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.7 percent decline
for the week.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐