2014年 9月 20日 星期六 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX takes sharpest hit in seven months in broad fall

TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index took
its sharpest one-day hit in seven months on Friday, as a broad
array of stocks from banks to telcos to resource companies
pushed it to a 1.7 percent decline on the week.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 199.14 points, or 1.29
percent, at 15,266.40.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
