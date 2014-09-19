CANADA STOCKS-TSX takes sharpest hit in seven months in broad fall

TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index took its sharpest one-day hit in seven months on Friday, as a broad array of stocks from banks to telcos to resource companies pushed it to a 1.7 percent decline on the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 199.14 points, or 1.29 percent, at 15,266.40. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)