CANADA STOCKS-TSX takes sharpest hit in seven months in broad fall

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as bank shares spooked by Home Capital woes
* Financials off 1.7 pct, energy group down 1.6 pct (Updates share moves and adds more details on Home Capital)
TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index took its sharpest one-day hit in seven months on Friday, as a broad array of stocks from banks to telcos to resource companies pushed it to a 1.7 percent decline on the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 199.14 points, or 1.29 percent, at 15,266.40. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Thursday as its heavyweight banking and energy sectors took heavy losses, with oil prices weighing and an alternative lender's troubles putting the domestic housing market in focus.
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight banks, while alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc recovered some of the previous session's sharp losses after hiring bankers to consider its strategic options.