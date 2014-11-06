CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady after ECB comments, SNC decline

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
* TSX up 15.12 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,563.38 * Seven of 10 main index sectors advance * SNC tumbles 8.1 percent on outlook, job cuts * Canadian Natural jumps nearly 4 percent By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 6 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as comments from the European Central Bank helped offset weakness in shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc after the engineering and construction company cut its profit outlook. SNC trimmed its full-year earnings forecast and said it was cutting its workforce by 9 percent. Its shares dropped 8.1 percent. Investors were encouraged as the European Central Bank indicated a willingness to unveil more stimulus measures if needed. The benchmark TSX, which has swung both ways in the past few weeks, is down about 7 percent since hitting a record high in September. Energy shares have tumbled with commodity prices in recent months, but they managed to shrug off a lower oil price on Thursday. "We're seeing a lot more dispersion in the marketplace," said Ben Jang, a portfolio manager who helps oversee about C$2.5 billion in assets at Nicola Wealth Management. "The supply-demand imbalance will continue to place pressure on oil prices," he added. "There's going to be a lot more volatility in oil prices. There's low visibility overall." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 15.12 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,563.38. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. The energy sector climbed nearly 1 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 3.9 percent to C$39.74 after the oil producer said it plans to boost capital spending 11 percent next year. The gold-mining sector rebounded, rising 4.5 percent after a decline in the previous session. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.8 percent to C$12.97, and Goldcorp Inc jumped 4.4 percent to C$21.21. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Lisa Shumaker)
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.