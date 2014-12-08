CANADA STOCKS-TSX down 3 pct in sharpest fall since 2011

TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index fell more than 3 percent on Monday in a broad-based decline led by heavyweight financial and resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 457.36 points, or 3.16 percent, at 14,016.34 by mid-afternoon. If sustained, the fall would be the index's sharpest one-day drop since 2011. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)