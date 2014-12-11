版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 22:47 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares lift TSX in early volatile trade

TORONTO Dec 11 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as energy stocks rose, rebounding from Wednesday's sharp selloff which was driven by fears of sliding oil demand.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.80 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13884.75 points shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
