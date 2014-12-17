CANADA STOCKS-TSX surges as Talisman deal sparks jump in oil shares

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 17 Canada's main stock index surged
on Wednesday as oil and gas shares wounded in the rout of oil
prices regained some vitality on the $8.3 billion bid by Spain's
Repsol to buy Talisman Energy Inc.
The energy group on the benchmark TSX index has shed more
than a third of its value since June as the price of crude oil
has plummeted to near 5-1/2 year lows. But Tuesday's news
of Repsol's deal for Canada's fifth-largest independent producer
has encouraged investors to reassess.
"The much beleaguered energy group on the heels of the
Talisman takeover is drawing attention to the undervalued nature
of the oil patch and so you're seeing an uptick of this very
sorry group," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements.
In the oil and gas group, Suncor Energy rose 3.5
percent to C$34.15, Cenovus Energy was up 4.8 percent
at C$20.80, and Canadian Natural Resources added 3.2
percent to C$33.58
Miners also featured among the gainers. Teck Resources
was up 9.1 percent at C$14.22 and First Quantum
Minerals Ltd rose 3.3 percent to C$16.54.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 181.25 points, or 1.31 percent, at 14,042.77 at
midmorning. The index fell more than 5 percent last week.
"Volatility is now the name of the game," Ing said. "There
is a confluence of factors at work, both geopolitical, energy
prices, interest rates, all this is leading to the expectations
of increased volatility."
PharmaCan Capital Corp, a company invested in
Canadian medical marijuana producers, began trading on the TSX's
smaller Venture Exchange on Wednesday via a reverse takeover of
a listed entity.
The stock was little traded at 83 Canadian cents, below its
C$1 open.
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
