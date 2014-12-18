CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy stocks buck oil price fall

(Adds investor comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday, with energy stocks bucking weak oil prices as
investors returned to riskier assets after an upbeat assessment
of the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve.
Trading was volatile, however, with the index at one point
turning negative after rising as much as 1.6 percent and telecom
stocks exerting downward pressure.
"We're getting volatility from two fronts, from everything
energy-related and from fixed income," said Paul Taylor, chief
investment officer for BMO Asset Management.
The Fed's promise to take a "patient" approach to hiking
interest rates, while adding a note of clarity on when it might
raise rates, was seen as broadly positive for equities.
Meanwhile crude prices resumed their slide after a
short-covering rally on Wednesday, but Canada's energy sector
did not follow suit after weeks of downward pressure.
"On the energy side, for those who are not faint of heart,
there are some real opportunities if your time horizon extends
beyond the next six to twelve months," Taylor said.
He said oil could fall into the $35-$40 a barrel range in
the near term, but should recover to $75-$95 range a year out.
Among oil and gas shares, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
jumped 10.4 percent to C$10.75, Cenovus Energy Inc
gained 4.1 percent to C$22.76, and MEG Energy Corp rose
10.8 percent to C$18.34.
That trio is among producers scaling back 2015 spending
plans or reducing dividends in response to tumbling oil prices.
"This is giving people reassurance that they are paying more
attention to the balance sheet," said Michael Simpson, senior
portfolio manager at Sentry Select Capital.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 132.87 points, or 0.93 percent, at 14,346.75
for its third straight day of gains after a string of losses.
Shares in convenience store operator Alimentation
Couche-Tard Inc surged 8.6 percent to C$46.21 after it
said it would buy smaller U.S. rival Pantry Inc for
about $861 million to boost its presence in the southeastern and
Gulf Coast regions of the United States.
Telecom stocks were notably absent from the rally, with
investors cautious on the sector ahead of a federal government
wireless-industry policy announcement later in the day.
Telus Corp slipped 1.2 percent to C$42.15 and
Manitoba Telecom Services fell 1.1 percent to C$26.85.
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; diting by Meredith
Mazzilli, Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)