CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy gains offset drag from BlackBerry

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as a jump in energy shares on a rebound in oil prices offset the drag from a fall in BlackBerry Ltd after the struggling smartphone maker reported quarterly results.
Brent crude oil rose above $60 a barrel, rallying from near a 5-1/2-year low as investors squared books ahead of the year-end holidays after six months of falling prices.
That helped lift shares of oil companies such as Cenovus Energy Inc , up 2.6 percent at C$23.35, and Canadian Natural Resources, which rose 0.8 percent to C$35.29.
"This may be the start of the end-of-year rally that we were expecting a little bit earlier in the month," said Bryden Teich, an associate at Avenue Investment Management.
"We've seen a bounce back in the last couple of days with oil holding at these levels."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 80.16 points, or 0.56 percent, to 14,426.91.
BlackBerry Ltd shares fell 5.9 percent to C$10.98 after it reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter revenue, even as it eked out a small adjusted profit.
($1=$1.16 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.