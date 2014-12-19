CANADA STOCKS-Energy powers TSX to biggest weekly gain since 2011

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Friday and posted its biggest weekly gain in three years, powered by a rally in energy stocks as the price of oil extended its rebound from multiyear lows.
Oil prices jumped more than 5 percent on Friday for the second time in a week as short-covering alleviated pressure in a market dominated by sellers for the past six months, and lighter-than-usual pre-holiday volume exaggerated oil's move higher.
That helped lift shares of energy-related companies such as Canadian Natural Resources, which rose 4.7 percent to C$36.63, and Enbridge Inc, up 2.6 percent at C$57.55.
"It's been a stunning week. I can't remember the last time when we had a week that had such strong momentum on the upside," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
"We're seeing a lot of money coming into the beaten down energy sector. Again the question is whether this whole thing is going to last. Certainly crude oil seems to be in for a period of volatility over the next few months."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 121.51 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,468.26.
It was up nearly 5.4 percent on the week, the biggest five-day gain since late 2011.
"This may be the start of the end-of-year rally that we were expecting a little bit earlier in the month," said Bryden Teich, an associate at Avenue Investment Management.
The rally in energy shares offset a modest drag from BlackBerry Ltd after the smartphone maker released quarterly results. Its shares fell 1 percent to C$11.55 after it reported a bigger-than-expected revenue drop.
($1=$1.16 Canadian) (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Alastair Sharp and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.