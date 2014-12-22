CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as oil slip hurts energy companies

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Dec 22 Canada's main stock index edged
lower on Monday as energy companies took cues from oil's return
to price slips, offset by gains in some of the country's biggest
banks.
Oil and gas stocks have fallen sharply in recent weeks, but
most ticked higher last week after one among them, Talisman
Energy Inc, was acquired by oil major Repsol.
"I think the energy stocks are higher than where they
probably should be," Norman Levine, managing director at
Portfolio Management Corp. "Last week as soon as the bid for
Talisman was announced, they all jumped up as though they were
all going to get taken over."
Crude fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia made clear it would not
limit its production in order to prod prices higher.
Canadian Natural Resources was off 1.8 percent at
C$35.96 and Encana Corp fell 4.1 percent to C$15.73.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 18.49 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,449.77.
Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.8 percent to C$65.63
and Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.7 percent to C$54.40.
Levine said life insurance companies, with more foreign
exposure, will likely do better than banks in a rising rate
environment, while telecom stocks could also win favor as
investors turn more defensive after the oil price rout.
"The Canadian economy will not be as strong as the U.S.
economy, and not as strong as it was going to be before because
of the hit to commodities," he said.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and W Simon)