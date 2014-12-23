CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after strong data, led by energy sector

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, lifted by energy stocks after Canadian data showed
strong October growth and the U.S. Commerce Department boosted
its third-quarter growth estimate.
Real gross domestic product topped estimates in October
thanks to an unexpected surge in manufacturing, while
third-quarter U.S. growth was revised up to its quickest pace in
more than a decade.
Portfolio manager Youssef Zohny said the
better-than-expected data boosted equity markets, but noted that
gross domestic product can be a lagging indicator.
"We can't read too much into some of the GDP numbers, but
given we're entering the holiday period it seems like markets
are looking at 2015 quite optimistically," said Zohny, who is
with StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP Ltd.
Energy shares led the market, rising 1.1 percent, as the
strong U.S. growth data steadied oil prices, balancing downward
pressure from a supply glut.
TransCanada Corp and Suncor Energy Inc
played the biggest role in pulling the index higher. TransCanada
shares rose 2.1 percent to C$56.55, while Suncor was up 1.6
percent at C$37.45.
Financial stocks edged up 0.3 percent, and the materials
sector rose 1.5 percent as spot gold rebounded from a
three-week low hit in the previous session.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rose 91.99 points, or 0.64 percent, to 14,524.37.
