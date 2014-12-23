CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits two-week high as banks, energy companies lead rally

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index rose
to its highest level in more than two weeks on Tuesday, led by
energy and financial stocks, as the release of
stronger-than-expected U.S. and Canadian growth data helped
boost investor confidence.
Confidence had already improved following last week's
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, after which the central
bank said it would be careful as it looks to raise interest
rates next year.
"The market seems to have relaxed in terms of worrying about
the interest rate hike in the U.S.," said Marcus Xu, portfolio
manager at M.Y. Capital Management in Vancouver. "At the same
time, I think the oil price seems to be finding a bottom here."
Canada's stock market, which features a large number of oil
and gas stocks, has been hit hard by crude's sharp fall in
recent months.
But oil prices rose after data showed the U.S. economy grew
at its fastest rate in 11 years, supporting expectations of
greater demand for crude.
Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth also
topped estimates in October thanks to an unexpected surge in
manufacturing.
"I don't see any big-time comeback on the commodities side,"
Xu said. "With the oil price and commodity prices coming back
just a little bit, the TSX should do fairly OK."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the day up 161.65 points or 1.12 percent at
14,594.03. Nine of its 10 main sectors ended higher.
The index at one point reached 14,597.59, its highest level
since Dec. 4.
Energy shares were led by Suncor Energy Inc and
TransCanada Corp, with Suncor up 2.5 percent at C$37.80
and TransCanada up 2.5 percent at C$56.82.
Among financial stocks, the best performers included
Toronto-Dominion Bank, up 1.3 percent at C$55.16, and
Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 1 percent to C$80.24.
Portfolio manager Youssef Zohny said the
better-than-expected data boosted equity markets, but noted GDP
can be a lagging indicator.
"We can't read too much into some of the GDP numbers, but
given we're entering the holiday period it seems like markets
are looking at 2015 quite optimistically," said Zohny, who is
with StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP Ltd.
(With additional reporting by Allison Martell and Jeffrey
Hodgson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)