CANADA STOCKS-Gold miners nudge TSX higher, but energy stocks weigh

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 24 Canada's main stock index
touched its highest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, as
rising shares of gold miners offset a drop in oil prices that
weighed on the energy sector.
Gold stocks rose more than 3 percent even as gold prices
languished near three-week lows.
"The golds had bottomed this month," said John Ing,
president of Maison Placements. "Looking ahead into next year,
when the oil bubble has burst, the iron ore bubble has burst,
the Dow is at 18,000 and there is some talk that the stock
market bubble will burst, and when that happens, of course, gold
lifts."
Goldcorp Inc, up nearly 3 percent at C$20.57, played
the biggest role of any single stock in leading the market
higher. Franco-Nevada Corp also climbed nearly 3
percent to C$56.11.
"They've been beaten up, so this is maybe just a little bit
of a catch-up before year-end," John Kinsey, portfolio manager
at Caldwell Securities, said of gold stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 13.28 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,607.31.
The index at one point hit 14,645.07, its highest level since
Dec. 4
The energy sector fell 0.9 percent. In the group, Suncor
Energy Inc declined 1.3 percent to C$37.31 and Canadian
Natural Resources dropped 0.7 percent to C$36.49.
Oil slid in thin trade as U.S. crude inventories data added
to worries about a supply glut.
"The oil stocks are reacting, as would be expected," said
Caldwell's Kinsey. "They've had a little bit of a rally on oil,
but now that it's down again today they're all following it."
Canadian equity markets closed early, shutting at 1 p.m. EST
(1800 GMT) ahead of the Christmas holidays. Because of Canada's
Boxing Day holiday on Friday, they will not reopen until Monday.
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
(With additional reporting by Alastair Sharp and Jeffrey
Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)