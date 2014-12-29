版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes up as financial, energy stocks rise

TORONTO Dec 29 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Monday, boosted by bank stocks and energy shares, which rose even as the price of oil dropped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 54.67 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,663.92. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
