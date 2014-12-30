CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as financial, energy stocks weigh

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday, hurt by financial and energy stocks as risk aversion
swept through global markets and oil touched its lowest point in
more than five years.
The move was partially offset by gains in the materials
sector as gold rose.
Risk aversion has been weighing on Canadian banks, despite
their strong yields, said Bryden Teich, an associate at Avenue
Investment Management in Toronto.
"A lot of the quality names like the Canadian banks have
been hit recently, but we definitely feel it's been
unwarranted," he said. "The fact is, they're still great
businesses, they're still making a lot of money."
He saw more headwinds for energy shares, noting that the
stocks hit hardest through recent oil price declines are those
of companies that have announced spending cuts, and more
announcements could be coming.
"There's still a lot of fallout from prices at these levels,
in terms of who's going to be producing what," he said.
U.S. crude edged higher on Tuesday, but only after
touching its lowest point since May 2009. Oil markets have been
heavily oversupplied this year thanks to U.S. shale production
and lower-than-expected consumption.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 41.2 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,622.70.
The Bank of Nova Scotia played the biggest role in
pulling the index lower, dropping 0.9 percent to C$66.35. Suncor
Energy Inc was also a drag on the index as it fell 1.0
percent to C$37.03.
Overall, the financial sector fell 0.6 percent while energy
stocks dropped 1.1 percent.
On the upside, miner Goldcorp Inc jumped 4.4 percent
to C$21.57, and rival Barrick Gold Corp was up 3.5
percent at C$12.61. Gold stocks jumped 3.8 percent, lifting the
broader materials sector.
