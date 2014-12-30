CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges down as financial, energy stocks slip

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock closed
slightly lower on Tuesday, with a fall in financial and energy
stocks partly offset by gains in the materials sector as
precious metal prices jumped.
Bank shares fell as a risk aversion swept through global
markets, with light volume boosting volatility, and energy
shares slipped after oil touched its lowest point in more than
five years.
Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management,
said the drop in bank stocks was likely driven more by risk
aversion than the weak oil market, but could also reflect the
pressure lower oil prices put on the Canadian dollar. He said
that could be a buying opportunity.
"The time to buy them is when the perception is that things
are slowing down," he said. "We're seeing some of the multiples
coming down in the banks, price-to-book ratios, and yet they've
all got fairly healthy capital positions."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 23.88 points, or 0.2 percent, at
14,640.04.
Gold rose 2 percent on Tuesday while silver jumped more than
4 percent, as the U.S. dollar weakened and concerns over tension
between Russia and the West helped push the metal through key
chart levels. Gold stocks jumped 3.7 percent, lifting the
broader materials sector.
U.S. crude edged higher, but only after touching its
lowest point since May 2009. Oil markets have been heavily
oversupplied this year thanks to U.S. shale production and
lower-than-expected consumption.
Bryden Teich, an associate at Avenue Investment Management
in Toronto, said the stocks hit hardest by recent oil price
declines are those of companies that have announced spending
cuts, and more announcements could be coming.
"There's still a lot of fallout from prices at these levels,
in terms of who's going to be producing what," he said.
The Bank of Nova Scotia played the biggest role in
pulling the index lower, dropping 0.8 percent to C$66.39, while
Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.5 percent to C$80.43. Suncor
Energy Inc was also a drag on the index as it fell 0.8
percent to C$37.09.
Overall, the financial sector fell 0.6 percent while energy
stocks dropped 1.0 percent.
On the upside, miner Goldcorp Inc jumped 4.6 percent
to C$21.61, and rival Barrick Gold Corp was up 3.5
percent at C$12.60.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)