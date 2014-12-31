CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends 2014 with 7.4 pct gain despite oil's fall

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 31 Canada's main stock index closed
little changed after a choppy session on Wednesday, but it ended
2014 in positive territory despite a precipitous slide in oil
prices that hit the resource-heavy index hard in the second half
of the year.
The index rose 7.4 percent for the year, a slowdown from the
previous year's 9.6 percent gain and it closed more than 1,000
points below the record high it reached in September.
"The TSX was pretty much firing on all cylinders right until
September," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of
research at Global Securities in Vancouver. "Then once the
collapse in crude oil prices started, sentiment for the index
really took a total turn."
On Wednesday, the index and its heavily weighted energy and
materials sectors swung repeatedly from losses to gains and back
again. Volume was relatively light, which can magnify
volatility.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 7.6 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,632.44.
The oil rout continued after data showed sluggish demand and
an increasing supply glut at the U.S. storage hub at Cushing,
Oklahoma, but oil and gas stocks slipped only 0.1 percent on
Wednesday.
Keith Richards, portfolio manager and technical analyst at
ValueTrend Wealth Management, said he expects further declines
in oil, as well as lower copper prices in 2015.
"We could see a bounce on oil, it could go from the fifties
back to $60 or something in the short term, but generally
speaking I think oil is heading down to the forties again," he
said. "I can't be bullish on commodities."
Copper fell on Wednesday, and ended the year down 14
percent, its biggest annual decline in three years, on fears
that a supply surplus would hit the market next year.
Spot gold dropped, but the materials sector was flat,
closing down 0.1 percent. Barrick Gold Corp slipped 0.6
percent to C$12.52. The heavyweight financial sector also closed
down 0.1 percent.
The biggest drag on the index was fertilizer company Potash
Corp, which fell 1.0 percent to C$41.07 as corn prices
slid more than 2 percent.
Picardo said he expects the TSX to trade lower in 2015
because, along with materials and energy stocks, bank shares
have struggled lately. Earlier this month Canada's major banks
reported largely disappointing quarterly results.
"With three of the major groups facing headwinds, it's hard
to see the TSX making much headway in 2015," Picardo said.
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
