CANADA STOCKS-TSX sheds 2 percent as oil prices rattle investors

By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 5 Canada's main stock index dropped
more than 2 percent on Monday as a sharp selloff in the price of
oil sent shares of energy companies tumbling, with investors
trying to assess the impact of the recent pullback on both the
economy and equity markets.
The energy sector shed more than 5 percent in the session
and has lost about a third of its value in the last six months.
Oil prices plunged to a 5-1/2-year low on persistent concerns
about oversupply.
All 10 main sectors on the Toronto equity index were trading
in the red. The benchmark, which managed to record a modest gain
in 2014, has been held back by the energy group.
"It looks like oil is taking everything down with it," said
Philip Petursson, managing director, portfolio advisory group,
at Manulife Asset Management. "This could be indicative of a
weaker economic environment for 2015, and that is starting to be
realized by the equity market."
"It's all about oil," he added. "So in the short term, it
continues to show weakness for the TSX. If we look 12 to 18
months out, we see the TSX rebounding on a rebounding oil
price."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 301.47 points, or 2.04 percent, at 14,452.18.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd led the decline
among energy shares, diving 6.8 percent to C$33.84. Suncor
Energy Inc gave back 4.8 percent to C$35.55.
Weaker copper prices, which were down 1.6 percent, pulled
mining stocks lower. First Quantum Minerals Ltd declined
6.2 percent to C$16.07, and Teck Resources Ltd lost
3.9 percent to C$15.50.
The financial sector fell 2.1 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank
was down 2.6 percent to C$53.80.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)