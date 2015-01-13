CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as miners drop with copper prices

* TSX down 77.85 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,187.16
* Six of 10 main index sectors advance
* First Quantum, Teck slip with copper price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as a selloff in copper prices sent shares of First
Quantum Minerals Ltd and Teck Resources Ltd
tumbling, while shares of gold-mining companies eased after a
recent price run-up.
Oil prices, which have been hit by concerns about
oversupply, were choppy, with Brent declining and U.S. crude
advancing. They are down about 60 percent since June.
Copper fell further below $6,000 per tonne, to a five-year
low, as oil price declines spurred selling by hedge funds in
China.
"All of a sudden, the market has gotten spooked and become
nervous again. Nobody seems to be able to figure out what the
overall market is thinking," said Marcus Xu, portfolio manager
at M.Y. Capital Management Corp in Vancouver.
"The market here is really moody," he said, adding that
volatility would remain at elevated levels this year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 77.85 points, or 0.55 percent, at
14,187.16. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
A selloff in copper weighed on mining stocks. First Quantum
tumbled 14.9 percent to C$13.47, and Teck gave back 6 percent to
C$14.66.
The gold-mining sector dropped 5.1 percent. Barrick Gold
Corp shed 6 percent to C$12.76, and Goldcorp Inc
lost 5.3 percent to C$24.31.
Shares of energy producers climbed 0.4 percent, despite the
oil-price decline. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
advanced 0.4 percent to C$31.94, and Suncor Energy Inc
added 1.4 percent to C$34.81.
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway and Lisa Shumaker)