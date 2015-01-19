CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat as oil and gas retreat limits gains

TORONTO Jan 19 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday as a decline in oil and gas stocks, fueled by lower crude prices, offset gains in other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 3.09 points at 14,312.50. Nine of the 10 main groups on the index were in positive territory, with energy stocks down 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway; )