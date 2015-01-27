CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on Greek concerns, copper prices

* TSX down 70.27 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,727.56
* Seven of 10 main index sectors decline
* First Quantum, Teck slip with copper prices
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index fell
sharply on Tuesday, with the market continuing to feel
uncertainty fueled by the victory of a left-wing party in
Sunday's Greek election and with weaker copper prices pulling
mining shares lower.
Copper prices neared their lowest levels in 5-1/2 years on
concerns about China's economic growth. That sent shares of
miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd tumbling 7.5 percent to
C$11.31. Teck Resources Ltd dropped 3.3 percent to
C$15.34.
While investors were still processing news that the
victorious Syriza party in Greece was making demands for a
restructuring of the country's international debt, sluggish U.S.
earnings reports, including one from Microsoft Corp on
Monday, were also hitting the market.
The benchmark TSX index's fall followed gains in each of the
four previous sessions. It is up slightly this year.
"When you put it all together - Greece, Russia, earnings and
the other uncertainties - you have a bit of a buyer's boycott,"
said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.
"The sentiment for Canadian stocks is negative," he added.
"There's a move towards U.S. securities because most people are
confident in the U.S. dollar and feeling better about the U.S.
economy."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 70.27 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,727.56.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 0.9 percent. Royal Bank of Canada shed 1.1 percent
to C$74.52, and Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.9 percent
to C$51.95.
Shares of oil and gas producers were down more than 1
percent, reflecting choppiness in oil prices. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd fell 1.8 percent to C$35.61.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
