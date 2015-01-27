CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains for fifth session as resources climb

* TSX up 36.05 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,833.88
* Six of 10 main index sectors decline
* Barrick, Goldcorp climb with bullion price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index
extended its gains to a fifth straight session on Tuesday as
weakness in the U.S. dollar helped drive up prices of
commodities such as oil and gold, boosting shares of natural
resource producers.
Brent crude oil prices jumped nearly 2 percent, and the
bullion price added more than 1 percent. The gains helped offset
concerns about the Greek election results and sluggish U.S.
earnings reports.
The benchmark TSX index's recent string of advances comes
after an unexpected interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada last
week. The index is up slightly this year.
"The U.S. market is the sole beacon of prosperity in the
global equity space, and there is very little doubt that much
money will be going into chasing U.S. equities," said Elvis
Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global
Securities in Vancouver.
"Given the looming headwinds for the Canadian market, one
has to be cautious," he added, noting that the effect of lower
oil prices on the Canadian economy might be significant.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 36.05 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,833.88.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Shares of oil and gas producers climbed. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd advanced 1 percent to C$36.63.
Among gold miners, Goldcorp Inc climbed 2.6 percent
to C$30.53 and Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.8 percent to
C$16.26.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 0.5 percent. Royal Bank of Canada shed 0.3 percent
to C$75.12, and Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.4 percent
to C$52.23.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway and Chris Reese)