CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops over 1.5 pct as Fed statement stokes rate hike fears

By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 28 Canada's main stock index
dropped over 1.5 percent on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve's comments about the U.S. economic recovery signaled to
investors that the central bank was likely to raise interest
rates as planned later this year.
The Fed said it will remain "patient" in deciding when to
raise interest rates, and added U.S. economic growth was on
track.
A further decline in oil prices amid concerns about a
buildup in U.S. crude inventories hit shares of energy
producers. U.S. oil prices shed more than 4 percent, and shares
of oil and gas producers were 4.9 percent lower.
The market in recent days has had to process uncertainty
over Greece's election results as well as sluggish economic data
from China and the United States.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 231 points or 1.56 percent, at 14,602.88.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
The benchmark TSX declined for the first time in six
sessions, but the index has struggled in recent months as choppy
commodity prices have turned investors away.
"What you want to own in Canada is too expensive and
everything else is scary," said Wendell Perkins, senior
portfolio manager who helps manage about $1 billion in assets at
Manulife Asset Management.
He said he is underweight on Canadian equities because of
high valuations in some sectors and uncertainty surrounding
commodity prices.
"The market is not cheap. If you look at what you have to
pay to be here, given the macro headwinds, there are more
interesting places to be," said Perkins, who is also more
heavily invested in Europe and Japan.
In the energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
shed 3.7 percent to C$35.28, and Suncor Energy Inc
gave back 2.4 percent to C$36.74.
The gold-mining sector fell with the bullion price. Goldcorp
Inc was down 2.5 percent at C$29.76, and Barrick Gold
Corp lost 2.9 percent to C$15.79.
In corporate news, AGF Management Ltd posted
fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations.
Shares of the fund manager fell 1.3 percent to C$7.12.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway and G Crosse)