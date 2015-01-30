CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil and gold shares rally

* TSX up 36.20 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,673.48
* Five of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Eldorado falls 13.1 percent on Greek opposition to mine
* Canadian Oil Sands jumps on moves to combat oil's drop
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Friday as a jump in oil and bullion prices pushed up
gold-mining and energy shares, overcoming a decline in financial
stocks following sluggish U.S. economic data.
U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, following
two quarters of strong growth, government data showed.
A 13.1 percent drop in Eldorado Gold also weighed
on the market. The stock fell after Greece's new left-wing
government said it is firmly opposed to the Canadian company's
plan for a gold mine in the country.
The benchmark TSX index declined over the week but ended
January slightly higher. Market volatility shot up during the
month.
"The turn in sentiment for the TSX has been quite sharp in
the last six months. I really don't see that improving," said
Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at
Global Securities in Vancouver.
"It's been quite a few years since we experienced this level
of volatility, and I daresay that it's going to continue," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 36.20 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,673.48.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
dropped 2.2 percent. Royal Bank of Canada shed 3.2
percent to C$71.74, and Toronto-Dominion Bank gave back
2 percent to C$50.60.
The gold-mining sector advanced 4.1 percent, helped by a
jump in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp rose 4.9
percent to C$16.45 and Goldcorp Inc was up 4.1 percent at
C$30.69.
Shares of energy producers climbed 4.7 percent as U.S. crude
oil prices showed robust gains. In the group, Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd added 5.4 percent to C$36.84.
Shares of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd shot up 20.6
percent to C$7.85, after the company said it is taking
aggressive action to deal with the recent plunge in oil prices.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Editing by Nick Zieminski; and Peter Galloway)