CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as oil price helps energy stocks

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Feb 5 Canada's main stock index gained
on Thursday as a 4-percent jump in crude oil prices helped
energy stocks, while banks also contributed to a more positive
tone.
Oil and gas companies have come under pressure during a
sustained fall in the price of crude, a major Canadian export
that is at near six-year lows.
Suncor Energy gained 2.3 percent to C$38.35 and
Canadian Natural Resources rose 3 percent to C$38.81.
"When you're down over 50 percent maybe enough is enough,"
said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities. "CNQ
and Suncor have shown very good gains from their bottom, the
juniors are always a bit slow," Kinsey said.
While oil rose on Libyan threats to supply and Chinese
demand outlook, traders and analysts suspect any rally could be
short-lived.
"There's a better tone today," and oil prices were trying to
find a floor, said John Ing, president of Maison Placements
Canada. But he warned that overall valuations may be too
optimistic, and the index could exhibit some further weakness.
"There still is room on the downside," Ing said.
Banks were broadly buoyant, with Toronto-Dominion Bank
having the biggest positive influence on the index, up
2.1 percent at C$53.66. Royal Bank of Canada gained 1.7
percent to C$75.39 and Bank of Nova Scotia added 1.8
percent to C$64.60.
"People need income and they want safety too," Kinsey said,
in reference to Canada's banks. "It's a good place to put money
with all the noise that's going on in the world."
He said the banks recently reassured investors about the
quality of their oil-related loans, which had caused jitters.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
gained 129.27 points, or 0.86 percent, to end at
15,124.92.
