CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares gain with oil price

* TSX up 77.21 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,161.93
* Six of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Suncor, Lightstream benefit from higher oil price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Monday as a gain in energy shares on climbing oil
prices helped offset sluggish economic data from China.
China's trade performance slumped in January, with both
exports and imports dropping, renewing concerns about the health
of the huge Asian economy.
The energy sector advanced 1.6 percent. The group has gained
in six of the past seven sessions, helped by a recent rebound in
the oil price. The jump in crude has raised hopes that oil might
have found a bottom, but some market experts urged caution.
"It's encouraging, it's great for today's trading play, but
does this mean that oil has bottomed once and for all? Probably
not," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC
Markets.
"It's fairly oversold and we're getting a rebound that was
overdue," he added. "Some people might be taking that to mean
that the supply war is over, but it's really not."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 77.21 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,161.93.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
added 1.5 percent to C$39.33, and Lightstream Resources Ltd
jumped 4.2 percent to C$1.74.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, rose
0.8 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia was up 1.2 percent to
C$65.92, and Toronto-Dominion Bank gained 1.1 percent to
C$54.85.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
