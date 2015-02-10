CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher despite slumping oil stocks

* TSX ends up 11.82 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,112.52
* Eight of 10 main index sectors advance
* Oil and gas shares slip with crude price
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's benchmark stock index
eked out a small gain on Tuesday, with a broad but shallow rally
mostly canceled out by resources stocks' retreat amid further
oil price slips.
Oil prices fell after the International Energy Agency
earlier said global crude supplies could approach record highs,
its first slip in four sessions.
Among the heavyweights on the index, Suncor Energy Inc
gave back 2.2 percent to C$38.42, Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd lost 2.1 percent to C$38.63, and Crescent
Point Energy Corp fell 2.6 percent to C$31.70.
"The market is exhausted. We've not seen volatility like
this in years, a lot of players haven't seen this ever in their
careers," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating
officer at RKH Investments.
High-yielding names in telecom, banking and utilities were
most attractive in the circumstances, he said, adding that
Suncor, Crescent Point and Imperial Oil Ltd had balance
sheets capable of acquiring assets from a struggling junior if
the opportunity presented itself.
The weakness in oil offset hopes that negotiations between a
new Greek government and the European Union might result in a
deal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the session up 11.82 points, or 0.08 percent, at
15,112.52, though eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
trading higher. The TSX is up 2.5 percent so far this month.
"We've had a good little run. So we've got to do a little
backing and filling here," said David Cockfield, managing
director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management.
"The big swing element is the oil sector. It's quite
unpredictable," he added. "People are just not sure what to do
with their energy investments."
The gold mining sector fell 1.2 percent, reflecting a weaker
bullion price, with Barrick Gold Corp slipping 1.7
percent to C$15.30.
The biggest gainers included telecom BCE Inc, up
1.6 percent at C$55.68, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
, which gained 1.8 percent to C$236.56. Valeant
Pharmaceutical International Inc jumped 3.7 percent to
C$206.81.
(Additional reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)