CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as Greek worries offset by Restaurant Brands

* TSX up 17.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,282.73

* Seven of 10 main index sectors advance

* Restaurant Brands jumps 6.7 percent after posting results

By John Tilak

TORONTO, Feb 17 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as a jump in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, after the fast-food chain reported quarterly results, helped offset worries about whether Greece will be able to secure a debt deal.

Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout package as "unacceptable."

Weakness in commodity prices also dragged on shares of energy and mining companies.

The benchmark TSX extended a gain in the previous session when the index neared a five-month high.

"The wall of worry remains. Anything that destabilizes Europe is bound to have repercussions around the world," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management.

"The market is rudderless," he added. "People are unsure which way to jump."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,282.73. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, rose 0.3 percent. Bank of Montreal advanced 0.4 percent to C$78.97.

Shares of energy producers slipped 1 percent, with the price of U.S. crude oil dropping 2.6 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was down 1.2 percent at C$38.93, and Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.5 percent to C$39.19.

The gold-mining sector shed 2.6 percent. Goldcorp Inc declined 2.6 percent to C$28.58, and Barrick Gold Corp lost 1.2 percent to C$14.94.

Restaurant Brands, formed out of Burger King's takeover of coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, saw higher quarterly sales growth at both brands but posted a net loss due to one-time costs related to the merger. The stock jumped 6.7 percent to C$51.50. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)