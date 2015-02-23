CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on Valeant surge; financials weigh

TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Monday, as broad weakness in financial and some energy stocks was offset by a surge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drugmaker announced a major acquisition.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 28.02 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,200.26. Six of the ten main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)