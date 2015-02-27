CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as miners, banks edge higher

* TSX down 6.82 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,234.34
* Seven of the 10 main index sectors decline
* Index climbs 3.8 percent in February
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index closed
little changed on Friday as higher bullion prices boosted shares
of gold miners, while banks climbed after reporting quarterly
results earlier this week.
The bank results helped calm investor fears about the
impact a sluggish economy and the oil-price slump are having on
financial institutions.
The Toronto stock market's benchmark index recorded at 3.8
percent gain this month, lifted by a rebound in its energy and
financial sectors.
"The volatility in oil prices continues to drive the energy
sector, and it seems like it's trying to find a base," said
Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment
Partners of Richardson GMP Ltd, which manages about C$28.3
billion in assets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 6.82 points, or 0.04 percent, at
15,234.34. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
In the financial sector, Toronto-Dominion Bank rose
0.6 percent to C$54.80, and Royal Bank of Canada added
0.3 percent to C$78.31.
The gold-mining sector advanced 1 percent. Barrick Gold Corp
gained 1.8 percent to C$16.26, and Goldcorp Inc
rose 1.2 percent to C$27.53.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis; and Peter Galloway)