CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as banks weigh; energy a lone bright spot

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock exchange
retreated on Tuesday in a broad decline led by financial stocks
including Bank of Nova Scotia, which reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
The energy sector, which has fallen in recent months as the
price of crude oil has sunk, was the only one of
10 main groups on the index to make a positive move on the day.
"The stronger operators, we feel that, if you look out one
or two years, will be able to stabilize their margins perhaps on
a slightly higher oil price from here, so we think longer term
they are probably attractive buying opportunities," said Roland
Chalupka, the chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton
Investments Corp's wealth management arm Fiduciary Trust Canada.
Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's No. 3 lender, fell 1.7 percent
to C$65.78. Higher provisions and a softer performance in its
investment banking unit hurt business, the company said.
Overall, the heavily weighted financials group was down more
than 1 percent.
"Canadian financials, there's a lot of question marks about
them," Chalupka said. "Not only do you have a falling energy
price which some are wondering how much exposure is on the
banks' balance sheets, but you've also got home prices ... an
expensive real estate market."
The index was also tracking moves in the United States,
where markets were taking a pause following the latest records
set by the Dow and the S&P, and Nasdaq
closing above 5,000 for the first time since March 2000.
"It's not unusual to rally up to something like that and
then pull back as people decide to take profits," said Colin
Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada.
Data showing Canada's economy grew faster than economists
had forecast also weighed on the market.
"This has cooled speculation of a Canadian interest rate
cut," said Cieszynski, referring to a Bank of Canada interest
rate decision due on Wednesday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
fell 130.20 points, or 0.85 percent, to 15,133.85.
The materials group, home to mining firms, fell 2.2 percent,
while consumer staples stocks were down 1.1 percent.
Energy companies gained 1.1 percent. Suncor Energy Inc
gained 1.3 percent to C$37.56 and Cenovus Energy Inc
added 2 percent to C$21.82. Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
jumped 4.1 percent to C$11.24 after the company said
production at a joint venture rose in January.
