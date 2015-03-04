CANADA STOCKS-Bank, energy shares pull TSX lower in choppy trade

* TSX down 114.71 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,019.74
* All of 10 main index sectors decline
* Energy shares slipped 1.4 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index fell
in volatile trading on Wednesday as shares of banks declined
after recent quarterly earnings reports and energy shares
slipped after the price of crude oil dropped.
Bank shares have been choppy since the major banks began
reporting results last week. It was a mixed quarter overall,
with Bank of Nova Scotia capping off the earnings
season by posting a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday.
Investors also processed news that the Bank of Canada held
rates steady and voiced satisfaction with how the market and the
economy had reacted to its rate cut in January.
The benchmark TSX declined for a second straight session,
and every major sector was trading in the red.
"The North American markets look fatigued, and a brief pause
may be in order," said Stan Wong, director of wealth management
and portfolio manager at Scotia McLeod.
"Both the S&P 500 and the TSX have been approaching
overbought conditions from a technical perspective, and we are
trading at the higher end of historical valuation ranges," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 114.71 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,019.74.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, fell
0.6 percent. Scotiabank lost 1.2 percent to C$64.99, and Toronto
Dominion Bank shed 0.6 percent to C$53.87.
Shares of energy producers gave back 1.3 percent. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd dropped 2.3 percent to C$36.08,
and Suncor Energy Inc slipped 1.4 percent to C$37.02.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)