CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as gold miners drop, banks gain

By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as the price of bullion declined after
a bullish U.S. jobs report, sending shares of gold miners
sharply lower and offsetting a gain in the index's financial
sector.
The U.S. data showed a pickup in the pace of employment
growth in February and a drop in the jobless rate to a multiyear
low, raising speculation that the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates sooner than expected.
"Given the size of the jobs increase and the decline in the
unemployment rate, it definitely cements the view that the Fed
is going to embark on its tightening course," said Andrew Pyle,
senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at ScotiaMcLeod.
"A cause for a market pullback would be economic numbers
that are so strong that it might actually advance the timetable
for the Fed, and that's where we are right now," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 9.37 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,093.74.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
The financial sector, which has been hit by worries about a
slowing Canadian economy, climbed 0.7 percent after declines in
the previous three sessions. Toronto-Dominion Bank added
0.8 percent to C$54.57, and Royal Bank of Canada rose
0.8 percent to C$77.71.
The gold-mining sector shed 4.2 percent, with the price pf
safe-haven bullion dropping 1.8 percent. Goldcorp Inc
fell 5.6 percent to C$24.43, and Barrick Gold Corp was
down 3.7 percent at C$14.67.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
