CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as U.S. jobs data sparks rate hike fears

* TSX down 150.61 points, or 1 percent, at 14,952.50
* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance
* Gold miners slump 6.4 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest in more than a month on Friday as a
bullish U.S. jobs report raised fears that the Federal Reserve
could increase interest rates sooner than expected.
The upbeat data, coupled with a stronger U.S. dollar, helped
send the bullion price tumbling. Shares of gold miners dived.
The U.S. data showed a pickup in the pace of employment
growth in February and a drop in the jobless rate to a
multi-year low.
"We're seeing concerns about the timing of the inevitable
rate hike of the Fed," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice
president of research at Global Securities.
"Our fundamental thesis that the TSX will have a down year
still stands," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 150.61 points, or 1 percent, at 14,952.50.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
The financial sector, which has been hit by worries about a
slowing Canadian economy, climbed 0.2 percent after declines in
the previous three sessions. Toronto-Dominion Bank added
0.3 percent to C$54.30, and Royal Bank of Canada edged
higher to C$77.16.
The gold-mining sector shed 6.4 percent, with the price of
safe-haven bullion dropping 2.6 percent. Goldcorp Inc
fell 7.2 percent to C$24.02, and Barrick Gold Corp was
down 6.4 percent at C$14.26.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway and David Gregorio)