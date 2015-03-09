CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as energy, BlackBerry shares drop

* TSX down 57.05 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,895.45
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 9 Canada's main stock index
declined in choppy trading on Monday as energy shares fell on
lower oil prices and smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd
dropped after a downgrade by Goldman Sachs.
BlackBerry was 5.5 percent lower at C$12.70, and the energy
sector dropped 1 percent on continued weakness in crude prices.
"We are still concerned about how Canada is going to weather
the energy storm. We just have to get ourselves through this,"
said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating officer at RKH
Investments.
"If there's another month or two of relative stability in
the energy sector, we probably could see some interest in M&A
activity coming back," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 57.05 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,895.45.
All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
gave back 0.7 percent to C$36.67, and Encana Corp was
trading down at C$14.63.
Monday's decline in the TSX index follows a selloff on
Friday, when a strong U.S. jobs report increased concerns that
the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than
expected. The TSX index is down about 2.3 percent so far this
month.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
slipped 0.2 percent. Manulife Financial Corp shed 0.3
percent to C$21.66, and Sun Life Financial Inc lost 0.6
percent to C$39.43.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
