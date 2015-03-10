CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps to five-week low on Fed fears

* TSX down 212.73 points, or 1.43 percent, at 14,641.76
* Nine of 10 main index sectors decline
* RBC, TD lead market lower
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest in five weeks on Tuesday, dragged down by
worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates
sooner than previously expected.
A strong U.S. dollar and mixed economic data from China put
pressure on oil prices, weighing on shares of energy producers.
Since the release of a bullish U.S. jobs report on Friday,
investors have been speculating that the Fed might accelerate
its plans to raise rates.
Recent comments from a Fed official calling for the U.S.
central bank to swiftly end its easy monetary policy and raise
interest rates only heightened those concerns.
The benchmark TSX declined sharply for a third straight
session. It has shed nearly 4 percent since the start of the
month.
"We've seen this playbook before, where investors get
spooked by the prospect of the Fed advancing its rate hike
timetable," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of
research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
"Investors are also looking at the strength of the U.S.
dollar, which could play a big part in market moves in the
months ahead."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 212.73 points, or 1.43 percent, at
14,641.76. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
slipped 1.7 percent. Royal Bank of Canada gave back 1.6
percent to close at C$75.69, and Toronto Dominion Bank
lost 1.9 percent to finish at C$53.20.
Shares of energy producers were down 1.4 percent, with the
prices of Brent and U.S. crude oil trading lower. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd declined 0.7 percent to C$36.39,
and Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.1 percent to C$35.54.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)