CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open on Greece concerns

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start as oil prices slip
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.
TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index opened lower on Monday as commodities weakened on growing fears that Greece would not be able to avoid a messy debt default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 2.22 points to 12,575.06 at the open.
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.
* Index rises for the sixth straight day, posts new record high
TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index reached a record high on Tuesday as higher oil prices and bond yields supported energy and financials, while auto suppliers benefited from U.S. President Donald Trump's warm words for Canadian trade the day before.