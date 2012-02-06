版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open on Greece concerns

TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index opened lower on Monday as commodities weakened on growing fears that Greece would not be able to avoid a messy debt default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 2.22 points to 12,575.06 at the open.

