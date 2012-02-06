CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges into positive territory

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start as oil prices slip
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.
TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index edged into positive territory late on Monday morning, helped higher by strength in its hefty financial sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose as high as 12,592.12 and subsequently hovered around the unchanged mark.
* Index rises for the sixth straight day, posts new record high
TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index reached a record high on Tuesday as higher oil prices and bond yields supported energy and financials, while auto suppliers benefited from U.S. President Donald Trump's warm words for Canadian trade the day before.