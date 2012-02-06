版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 2月 7日 星期二 05:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX stumbles on profit-taking, Greek fears

TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Monday as investors took some profits after a four-session gain, while persistent fears that Greece will not be able to avoid a messy debt default also weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 17.43 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,559.85.

