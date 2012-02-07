CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as China concerns hit resources

* Energy, materials stocks lead decline
* Meeting on Greek debt deal delayed
* Second straight drop after 5-month high hit last week
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Feb 7 Toronto's main stock index
ended lower on Tuesday as investors nervously awaited
progress on a Greek debt deal, while concerns about Chinese
demand for commodities hurt energy and mining shares.
The decline was the second in as many sessions for the TSX
index after it hit a five-month high on Friday.
"We're having a bit of a pause here because of what's
happening in Europe," said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at
Caldwell Securities in Toronto.
"I think that yesterday and today we've sort of been quietly
waiting for some kind of resolution."
The S&P/TSX composite index ended the session down
47.43 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,512.42.
The market fell hard early in the day and then clawed back
some of the losses on optimism that Greece was close to terms on
a 130 billion euro bailout.
But a Greek official said a key meeting of political parties
to approve the terms would be delayed until Wednesday, leaving
investors on tenterhooks.
Six of the TSX's 10 subgroups finished lower, with the bulk
of the losses in the energy and materials groups after China
warned that industrial output growth could weaken this quarter
because of the sluggish global economy and Europe's debt crisis.
Also hurting the energy sector was an unexpected maintenance
shutdown at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon
oil sands plant in northern Alberta, expected to last two to
three weeks.
The company's shares dropped 4.4 percent to C$38.52, while
Encana Corp retreated 1.8 percent to C$19.83.
All told, the energy sector fell 1.23 percent.
The materials group fell by 0.72 percent, led by copper
producers, as the metal ended lower in London trading. First
Quantum Minerals, which eased 3.4 percent to C$21.87,
and Lundin Mining, which fell 2.9 percent to C$5.12.
Even with the decline of the last two sessions, the TSX
index is up 4.7 percent so far in 2012.
"To move higher from here you'd need some sort of catalyst,
whether it's Europe or better earnings forecasts or something
else," said Elvis Picardo, strategist at Global Securities in
Vancouver.
Among individual movers, Karnalyte Resources fell
10.8 percent to C$8.50 after the company said it was addressing
regulatory concerns about its resource estimate for the Wynyard
potash project in Saskatchewan.