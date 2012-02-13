CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after Greek deal

* TSX ahead 4.98 points at 12,394.40
* Energy shares rise, materials lag
* Greece approves austerity deal, but worries remain
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canadian stocks were flat
at midday on Monday as energy issues rose after Greece approved
a controversial austerity bill to secure a second bailout, but
the TSX's gains were held in check as the European Union still
had to approve the deal.
Athens must convince a skeptical euro zone that it will
stick to the terms of the deal in order to secure the 14.5
billion euros it needs to meet debt repayments due on March 20.
"Sometimes last-minute conditions are attached to it and
things can still fall apart," said Carlos Leitao, chief
economist at Laurentian Bank Securities.
"A deal is better than no deal, but let's keep the champagne
in the fridge."
At 12:20 p.m. (1720 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.98 points at
12,394.40, after giving up earlier gains and briefly turning
negative.
Most of the TSX's 10 main sectors were higher, but gains
were hurt by a weak showing from the world's largest gold miner.
Barrick Gold was down 1.1 percent to C$47.72,
coming under pressure from plans to sell its 20 percent stake in
Russia's Highland Gold, pulling out of one of the
world's most promising - but also toughest - gold frontiers.
Energy issues kept the TSX above water, after crude prices
rose to near six-month highs, as investors saw the Greek deal
helping to stabilize the euro zone economy and increase demand
for commodities.
Oil producers were led by Canadian Natural Resources
, up 1.1 percent to C$38.18, and Canadian Oil Sands
, which rose 3.4 percent to C$22.75.
Financials also climbed on prospects that greater
global stability would eventually bring interest rate increases,
helping insurers that guaranteed annuities at higher rates
before central banks slashed them after the recession.
Manulife Financial was up 0.7 percent at C$11.83
while Sun Life Financial gained 1.1 percent to C$21.09.
"Manulife and other insurance companies would benefit more
from a steeper yield curve, to have longterm interest rates come
up a little bit, which appears to be the case," said Leitao.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
rose 0.4 percent to C$47.90 after the drug maker said it had
agreed to buy closely held Eyetech Inc, as it aims to expand its
presence in the ophthalmology business.