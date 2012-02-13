CANADA STOCKS-Gold miners keep TSX out of global rally

* TSX up 9.27 pts, or 0.07 pct, at 12,398.69
* Energy shares rise, materials lag
* Greece approves austerity deal, but worries remain
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Feb 13 Toronto's main stock index
ended little changed on Monday as retreating gold issues offset
energy sector gains, preventing Canadian equities from joining
the global rally after Greece approved tough new austerity
measures to win a critical debt bailout.
Most of the TSX's 10 main sectors were higher, but the gains
were undercut by a weak showing from the world's largest gold
miner and others in the mining space.
Despite a rise in bullion prices, Barrick Gold
slid 0.6 percent to C$47.97, coming under pressure from
plans to sell its 20 percent stake in Russia's Highland Gold
, pulling out of one of the world's most promising - but
also toughest - gold frontiers.
Goldcorp, Canada's second largest gold miner, was
also down, falling 0.5 percent to C$45.70.
Base metal miners also helped pull the materials sector
lower. Teck Resources fell 2.3 percent to C$39.30 as
copper prices slipped after encountering stiff resistance at
around the $4 per pound ($8,800 per tonne) level.
"For Canadian investors it's a little disappointing, because
we're seeing the rest of the world rally on a deal in Greece and
we're being left out of the party," said Philip Petursson,
portfolio advisory group at Manulife Asset Management.
World stocks rose on Monday after Greece's parliament passed
drastic austerity measures to avoid a messy debt default, but
doubts over whether Athens will be able to live up to its
promises and secure a new rescue package curbed an initial rally
in the euro.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 9.27 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,398.69,
after giving up earlier gains and briefly turning negative.
Petursson said that, after an extended rally to start the
year, investors might be fearing a lull and were cashing in some
profits.
"It wouldn't be surprising to see a bit of a profit-taking
pullback, which would actually be healthy for the markets and
bring in any money that's been sitting on the sidelines waiting
for this," added Petursson.
Energy issues kept the TSX above water, after crude prices
rose to near six-month highs, as investors saw the Greek deal
helping to stabilize the euro zone economy and increase demand
for commodities.
Oil producers were led by Canadian Natural Resources
, up 1.1 percent to C$38.17, and Canadian Oil Sands
, which rose 2.7 percent to C$22.59.
Financials also climbed on prospects that greater
global stability would eventually bring interest rate increases,
helping insurers that guaranteed annuities at higher rates
before central banks slashed rates because of the recession.
Manulife Financial finished up 2 percent at C$11.98
while Sun Life Financial gained 1.2 percent to C$21.10.
"Manulife and other insurance companies would benefit more
from a steeper yield curve, to have longterm interest rates come
up a little bit, which appears to be the case," said Carlos
Leitao, chief economist at Laurentian Bank Securities.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
rose 0.7 percent to C$48.43 after the drug maker said it had
agreed to buy closely held Eyetech Inc, as it aims to expand its
presence in the ophthalmology business.