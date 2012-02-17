版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as resource shares climb on Greek hopes

TORONTO Feb 17 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy and mining issues rose on hopes Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.08 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,503.67 shortly after the open.

