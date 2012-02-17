CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as resource shares climb on Greek hopes

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil price rise boosts energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
TORONTO Feb 17 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy and mining issues rose on hopes Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.08 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,503.67 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
Feb 23 Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.
* TSX closes down 92.15 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,830.22