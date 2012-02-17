CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower, but still up for the week

TORONTO Feb 17 Canadian stocks pulled back slightly on Friday as earnings-related drops in gold-mining and financial issues offset optimism that Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 27.29 points, or 0.22 percent, to 12,458.30. The index was still up for the week.