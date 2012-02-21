CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on Greek bailout deal

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
TORONTO Feb 21 Toronto's main stock index opened sharply higher on Tuesday as mining and energy issues were boosted by news that Greece had finally secured a debt bailout deal that helps resolve its immediate financing needs.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.80 points, or 0.7 percent, at 12,543.10 shortly after the open.
Feb 23 Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.