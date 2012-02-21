版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 22:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on Greek bailout deal

TORONTO Feb 21 Toronto's main stock index opened sharply higher on Tuesday as mining and energy issues were boosted by news that Greece had finally secured a debt bailout deal that helps resolve its immediate financing needs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.80 points, or 0.7 percent, at 12,543.10 shortly after the open.

