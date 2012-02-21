CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits five-month high after Greek deal

TORONTO Feb 21 Canadian stocks surged to a five-month high on Tuesday, with mining and oil shares leading the way, as risk appetite grew after euro-zone finance ministers sealed a bailout package for Greece.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 165.06 points, or 1.3 percent, at 12,623.36, its biggest one-day gain since Jan. 3 and its highest level since Sept. 8, 2011.