CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits five-month high after Greek deal

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil price rise boosts energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
TORONTO Feb 21 Canadian stocks surged to a five-month high on Tuesday, with mining and oil shares leading the way, as risk appetite grew after euro-zone finance ministers sealed a bailout package for Greece.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 165.06 points, or 1.3 percent, at 12,623.36, its biggest one-day gain since Jan. 3 and its highest level since Sept. 8, 2011.
Feb 23 Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.
* TSX closes down 92.15 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,830.22