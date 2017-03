TORONTO Feb 22 Toronto's main stock index extended gains on Wednesday after hitting a five-month high in the previous session, as gold mining issues were boosted by higher bullion prices and strong U.S. housing data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 77.90 points, or 0.6 percent, at 12,701.26, the TSX's highest close since Sept. 7, 2011.