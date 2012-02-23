CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on resources, U.S. data

* TSX up 24.97 pts, or 0.2 pct, at 12,726.23
* Highest level since Sept. 8, 2011
* Materials, energy issues lift index
* U.S. jobless claims hold near 4-yr lows
* Euro zone contraction forecast for 2012
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Feb 23 Toronto's main stock index
was slightly higher at midday on Thursday as strong bullion
prices lifted gold miners and encouraging U.S. jobs data offset
forecasts showing the euro zone economy will shrink this year.
Most of the index's top 10 main sectors were higher, led by
the gold-miner-heavy materials group, which rose 0.5 percent as
bullion traded near $1,800 an ounce.
Yamana Gold led the group higher, rising 3.7
percent to C$18 a day after the gold producer reported an
increase in fourth-quarter adjusted profit and said it would
increase its annual dividend by 10 percent.
The country's two largest gold miners, Barrick Gold
and Goldcorp, were also up. Barrick rose 0.7 percent to
C$49.86 and Goldcorp was up 0.9 percent at C$49.73.
The index was also boosted by oil and gas issues as Brent
crude futures hit a record 93.60 euros ($120) a barrel on
increased tension between Iran and the West. Suncor Energy
was the biggest heavyweight gainer, rising 2.1 percent
to C$36.38.
"Canada is very favorable here, because you are in the best
portion of seasonality for the energy sector," said Sid
Mokhtari, a market technician at CIBC World Markets.
The oil and gas sector has risen more than 7 percent this
year and Mokhtari said March and April are traditionally the
best months of the year for gains.
"It's reasonable to assume that the U.S. dollar would drift
lower and help the commodities like oil and gold and that should
be a positive for Canada," he added.
At 12:20 (1720 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 24.97 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 12,726.23, its highest level in five months.
Gains were supported by U.S. data that showed jobless claims
were unchanged last week, holding at the lowest level since the
early days of the 2007-09 recession.
Signs that the battered U.S. labor and housing markets are
healing has helped the TSX jump more than 5 percent so far this
year. Figures on Wednesday showed U.S. home resales surged to a
1-1/2 year high in January.
In Europe, upbeat economic data from Germany was
overshadowed by the European Commission's forecast on Thursday
that showed euro area GDP was expected to shrink 0.3 percent
this year, compared with a previous forecast for 0.5 percent
growth.
Canadian financial shares were flat. Bank of Montreal
was up 0.6 percent to C$58.67, while Bank of Nova
Scotia slid 0.2 percent to C$53.61.
In earnings news, SXC Health Solutions Corp shares
surged more than 6 percent to C$67.45 after the pharmacy benefit
manager reported a 60 percent jump in quarterly profit on strong
contract wins, prompting the company to predict 38 percent
revenue growth this year.
Loblaw Cos Ltd shares plunged 6 percent to C$35.12
after fourth-quarter profit at Canada's No. 1 food-store chain
came in short of analysts' estimates due to discounting and
higher costs.
The Loblaw drop pulled the index's consumer goods and
services group down nearly 2 percent. The defensive sector has
struggled this year after a strong 2011.
"Now cyclicals are coming back into the market and offense
is kicking in and when offense comes in your defense will have
to take the backburner," Mokhtari said.